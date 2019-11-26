ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday remains calm, before our next cold front arrives Wednesday. While we start out chilly, we recover nicely with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds begin to move in throughout the afternoon and evening, eventually thickening to a point where rain develops Wednesday morning.

Wednesday won’t be a washout like this past Saturday. A few showers will be possible through midday, though. Remember if you’re driving through the rain and using your windshield wipers, your headlights have to be on.

We’ll be breezy all day Wednesday, with the stronger gusts arriving Wednesday evening into the first half of Thanksgiving. Areas near and west of the Parkway could see the wind gust between 35 and 50 mph at times.

This is enough to make the car wobble a bit, especially if you’re traveling on I-81 (perpendicular to the wind). Downed limbs and spotty power outages will be possible.

We’re hopeful you don’t lose power, because it might take some time for crews to get things back to normal. While the wind decreases a bit Thanksgiving, it will still be pretty gusty at times.

While we’re dry Thanksgiving, this wind may play a role on the Drumstick Dash. Temperatures in the morning start in the 40s. (The wind may also have a hand in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.)

We bounce back into the 50s during the afternoon, with temperatures falling into the 30s by sunrise Black Friday.