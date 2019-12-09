Rain changes to snow for some of us Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – After a cold but nice weekend, the weather turns unsettled for our area through at least midweek. Let’s start with Monday, in which little pieces of energy move through the area. This will be enough to produce some periods of rain.

Make sure you have the headlights on, if you’re using your windshield wipers on the morning drive into work or school.

We’ll dry things out late Monday afternoon and evening, with temperatures not really falling much Monday night. Come Tuesday, we start the day dry. As a cold front moves through, this will produce more rain showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. This is when things get a little interesting/challenging from a forecasting perspective.

Colder air on the back side of this system will catch up to the moisture and allow some snow to develop late Tuesday night in the higher elevations along the West Virginia-Virginia line.

Just how much time the cold and moisture will have to dance together is still fairly uncertain. This kind of a pattern typically doesn’t produce significant snow in our area. However, a quick burst of snow in areas near and to the west of the Parkway is possible Wednesday morning.

Given the fact that this is an atypical pattern and that the ground is warm and wet, we don’t expect much accumulation (despite what forecast models say). Areas in dark blue on the map below stand the better chance of seeing an inch or more of snow. This is where we may see challenging road conditions and/or school schedule changes.

It’s possible that we see a coating of snow for areas in light blue, but anything more than that is unlikely.

Keep checking back for updates on this part of the forecast.

Beyond Wednesday, some very cold air moves in. We’re talking lows in the 20s Thursday and Friday mornings and highs in the upper 30s each day. This is thanks to a very strong area of high pressure.

As this high pressure moves over New England, it will continue to wedge in some colder air and some clouds. It’s at this point that we’ll have to watch a developing system from the southwest. If this can put enough moisture in our area Friday morning, we could see some areas of freezing rain. If the moisture is delayed until later Friday, then we just see a plain ol’ cold rain.

As this storm system rides the coast, rain will be in the area through midday Saturday, before drying out for the rest of the weekend.