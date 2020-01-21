Temperatures work their way up this week; rain, mountain snow expected later

ROANOKE, Va. – A dip in the jet stream has brought winter back to southwest and central Virginia, resulting in some very cold mornings. Make sure you let the faucet drip or gently stream, if you have exposed piping. Give the pets a warm place to stay, and keep an eye on your tire pressure light.

Tips for cold nights/mornings

At least we’ve got sunshine to take us through the next few afternoons.

By Thursday, we’ll see more of a mix of clouds and sun as high pressure at the surface loses its grip on our weather. Come Friday, it will completely lose any influence on us. This, as a storm system developing east of the Rockies inches closer to the area.

This will result in increasing rain from southwest to northeast late Friday into Saturday. Some of that could be heavy at times, with low pressure in close proximity to our area.

What We're Tracking - 01/24/2020

As this system moves overhead, it may be enough to drag some colder air down to the surface and get snow going. The better chance of this will be in the favored mountains, but a brief period of snow in the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Southern Shenandoah can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning. As the system passes northeast, the wind around it will favor a big snow in Snowshoe and Quinwood, with perhaps a few inches in parts of Bath and Highland Counties too.

What We're Tracking - 01/25/2020

Once this passes, the wind picks up and we’ll see increasing sunshine by Sunday. Things stay seasonably cool for us through the weekend.