Five May cold records tied or broken this weekend in southwest and central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been getting a late taste of winter this weekend as an incredibly cold airmass for early May has been locked over our area. It was cold enough for snow to fall in our mountains at places like Bald Knob and Snowshoe Saturday morning. We also saw five different records get tied or broken the last couple of days.

The first record happened Saturday morning as Lynchburg dropped to the freezing point. This tied the old record of 32 degrees set in 1947. The Hill City’s record book starts in 1893.

Saturday record low tied in Lynchburg (WSLS)

On Saturday afternoon, another record was tied, although this one may have flown under your radar. The record low maximum or coolest high temperature was tied in Blacksburg. The mercury only reached 51 degrees there yesterday, matching the 51 degrees recorded on May 9, 1960. Records for Blacksburg date back to 1952.

Saturday record cold high tied in Blacksburg (WSLS)

Finally, Mother’s Day morning saw three record lows get tied or broken. In Danville, the temperature dropped to 30 degrees, besting the old record low of 35 degrees set in 1976, 1980 and 2010. Records in the city date back to 1916. This would be Danville’s second-latest freeze on record.

Lynchburg was in record territory for the second consecutive day as the thermometer read 30 degrees, three degrees lower than the old record of 33 from 1966 and 1983. This would be Lynchburg’s fourth-latest freeze on record.

The Star City’s records started in 1912 and there has been only three other May 9ths as cold as this one was. Roanoke dropped to 33 degrees, tying 1966, 1980 and 1983.