What we can and cannot see in space this month: June 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – In times like these, it may do you some good to just gaze into the night (or early morning) sky. We always let you know about International Space Station fly overs each week, thanks to the help of Tony Rice .

In addition to that, there will be plenty of planet-to-moon conjunctions over the course of the month.

Before we can get to that, we’ve got a full moon coming up in the beginning of June. The ‘strawberry moon’ will grace us with its presence Friday, June 5. Each month’s full moon is given a name. This month’s, according to Native American tradition, comes from the short blossoming season of strawberries that usually happens around this time. So, it likely won’t appear any other color unless it is rising or setting into a layer of haze (which is entirely possible this time of year).

Strawberry moon - June 5, 2020

There have been numerous posts on social media about a lunar eclipse that will accompany the full moon.

This will not be visible to us.

A penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in other parts of the world. This is when the earth’s outer shadow is cast over the moon, which is much more difficult to notice and does not result in a red hue over the moon.

Penumbral lunar eclipse - June 5, 2020

Shortly after that, Jupiter and Saturn will appear in conjunction with the moon on Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights! The good news is that the forecast is calling for a clear to partly cloudy sky each of those nights.

Moon and planet conjunctions in early June

Not long afterward, we’ll be able to see Mars near the moon in the predawn sky.

Moon and planet conjunction - mid June

Lastly, we’ll be able to see Venus near the crescent moon later in the month. In the last several months, Venus has appeared in our western sky after dusk. Now, Venus will be in the eastern sky before sunrise.

Moon and planet conjunction - late June

It’s around this time that we’re rumored to see a solar eclipse.

This is also not true. It will only be visible in parts of Africa and Asia.

An annular solar eclipse will be visible in different parts of the world. This is when the moon is far away from the sun, so it won’t completely obscure the sun. Onlookers will be able to see a “ring of fire” around the moon’s dark disk.

Annular solar eclipse - June 21, 2020

For us, the next opportunity to see a solar eclipse doesn’t come until April of 2024.

Solar eclipse - April 8, 2024

We would have to travel farther west to see totality, though.