Remnants of Cristobal to bring humidity, storms back into our forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Although the heat was crankin’ Sunday, it was nice to get a break from the humidity. For the most part, humidity levels Monday will be tolerable too. Clouds will increase a bit during the evening and nighttime hours, as the wind begins to shift out of the south and southeast (directed up the mountains).

We could even see a few sprinkles during that time.

FutureTracker - Monday evening

That kind of uphill wind, along with some warmth and added humidity, will contribute to scattered storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Expect highs each day in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows getting warmer.

A cold front absorbs what’s left of Tropical Storm Cristobal this week, and it will move in our direction Wednesday. This keeps things very warm and humid, but also keeps the chance for storms in the forecast. One last line of storms will likely push in Wednesday night. This could be fairly strong, so be sure to stay with us for updates.

What We're Tracking - Tuesday and Wednesday

Once the front passes just to our east, we’ll see humidity levels come down slightly Thursday and Friday. We’ll still be warm each day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

What We're Tracking - Thursday and Friday

As we look beyond the 7-day forecast, the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature outlook indicates the chance for some “cooler” than average temperatures leading up to Father’s Day.

Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day temperature outlook

Most forecast data shows a trough (dip in the jet stream) early next week. That would imply cooler weather (70s for highs and 50s for lows). That trough may flatten out and give us more typical weather as we approach the holiday weekend. We’ll keep tracking that as we go through the next two weeks.