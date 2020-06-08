Storm dumping June snow on Montana, Idaho to help give us storms later this week

While Cristobal dumps inches of rain across parts of the Mid-South and upper Midwest this week, a cold front in the Intermountain West is dumping some June snow on parts of Idaho and Montana.

Here are some webcams of Bogus Basin in Idaho!

The picture at the top of the article was grabbed from the Montana Department of Transportation and shows what parts of Butte, Montana looked like Monday morning as snow continued to fall.

Data from Butte, shows that June snow greater than an inch has only happened 10 times since 1894 (data goes up until 2012).

The same storm system producing this snow will essentially absorb what’s left of Cristobal and move this way by the middle of the week. The wind moving uphill will give us a few storms Tuesday afternoon and evening .

However, it’s really by Wednesday that we expect more scattered storms to develop. That’s when the front, along with remnant moisture from Cristobal, is expected to get closer to us.

A line of storms may develop along the front and become strong Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has us under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather during that time frame.

A cold front, combined with remnant moisture from #Cristobal , will give us some storms Wednesday into Wednesday night. A few may become strong-to-severe, with localized wind damage being the main threat. #swvawx #vawx pic.twitter.com/jxhyBI7nhK — Your Local Weather Authority (@WSLSWeather) June 8, 2020

So, no. While a winter storm and a tropical storm are combining forces this week, we do not expect snow or tropical impacts. It’s amazing to see how these things change and impact people differently!