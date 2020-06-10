One storm leads to mid-June snow, severe storms and record heat across parts of the country

ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to Cristobal dumping heavy rain form Louisiana to Canada, we’ve also been tracking a strong cold front. This front started off by dropping inches of snow in the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies.

As we previously wrote , June snow in the Rockies isn’t out of this world. However, the totals were really impressive in parts of Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.

Snowfall totals in the Rockies

Storm systems spin counter-clockwise, so there is a warm side to it; a very warm side to it. Heat advisories were in place for east Texas Tuesday and are in place Wednesday for parts of upstate New York and Philly.

Heat advisories in the northeast

In between anomalous cold and anomalous heat, there’s usually some very volatile weather. That is certainly going to be the case as you get closer to the Great Lakes Wednesday. A rare Level 4 risk of severe weather is in place for parts of northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and east Michigan.

Wednesday's severe weather threat

For us, the weather will be fairly typical of mid-June. We’ll be rather hot and sticky Wednesday, with the heat index reaching the 90s in many spots.

Scattered showers and storms will start out near the West Virginia-Virginia line and then slowly move east throughout the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will get wet, but a strong-to-severe storm or two will be possible.