National Weather Service asking for feedback to simplify weather warnings

ROANOKE, Va. – On active weather days like Wednesday, it can be difficult for you at home to keep up with all the weather terminology that our meteorologists send your way.

Well, that could soon change as the National Weather Service (NWS) is looking to simplify those weather warnings and they want you help.

It’s called the NWS Hazard Simplification Survey and you’re invited to get involved through August 21.

The NWS has used the watch, warning and advisory (WWA) system for decades to communicate weather and water hazards to the public. Through social science research, the organization has concluded that those words can be misunderstood or confused.

Phil Hysell is the warning coordination meteorologist at the NWS office in Blacksburg. He said the elimination of advisories could make things more clear.

“We know watches mean we need to prepare, warning means we need to take action, but the advisory is the least understood term,” Hysell said. “That is the product name that we are proposing should be eliminated, but again, we need the public’s opinion before that decision is made.”

If these changes are approved, they would be implemented in the next two to three years.