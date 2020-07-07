Heat lingers most days; storms remain hit-or-miss

ROANOKE, Va. – Parts of the area have reached 90° in six of the last seven days. It’s July, so you expect that. Expect to get close to that mark again in the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg again Tuesday, with high humidity levels making it feel slightly hotter at times.

An area of low pressure riding through South Carolina will give us a limited chance of storms later in the afternoon, with perhaps the best chance being in Southside. That’s why we think it’s a good idea to water the garden Tuesday morning, as we’re not all guaranteed to get wet later in the day.

Storm chances - Tuesday afternoon and evening

This area of low pressure will meander near the coast Wednesday. The easterly wind around it will place limited moisture in the area again, meaning scattered thunderstorms will be possible.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon

As it continues to slowly make its way up the North Carolina coast, we’ll shift to an even drier side of the overall system. Thursday’s storm chances will mainly be confined to the eastern half of our viewing area (Lynchburg and Southside).

What We're Tracking - Thursday

This allows us to heat up a few more degrees - into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll keep that heat around into the weekend.

5-day high temperature trend

That’s even as we have a front coming in from the west. That will take our coastal system and push it away, but it will also give us the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon.

What We're Tracking - Saturday

That chance goes down a bit Sunday, provided that our front can clear the area and move east. We’ll keep you posted on that throughout the rest of the week.