Scattered storms develop in Sunday afternoon’s heat and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s no question it’s been hot so far this July. It’s been the third hottest July to this point in Roanoke with an average temperature of 80.8 degrees through Saturday. Our current heat wave has stretched to eleven days, halfway to the record mark of 22 days from 1966.

Heat wave stats (WSLS)

We’re likely to have our twelfth consecutive 90-degree day in the Star City and parts of Southside could also hit that mark. Lynchburg, the New River Valley and the Highlands are looking at the 80s for highs to wrap up the weekend.

Today's temperature planner (WSLS)

A pair of fronts to the west will combine with this afternoon’s heat and humidity to produce storms in our area. The highest chances will come during the afternoon and evening.

Today's rain chances (WSLS)

Any of those storms could strengthen and the primary threat in any severe storms would be damaging winds. Large hail is also possible, so stay weather aware later today.

The fronts pass through the area Monday, but storm coverage looks a bit lower. Look for a drop in humidity and plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.