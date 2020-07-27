Heat wave presses forward; subtle crash possible later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – July 2020 has been one of the hottest on record for much of the area, with no signs of that stopping early this week. Monday’s high temperatures will mostly be in the 90s, and that’s partially thanks to our mountains.

A downsloping wind (exactly as it sounds) means that the air will compress, which heats things up and dries things up as well. Storm chances will be very limited throughout the day Monday.

What a downsloping wind means for our area

Come Tuesday, a front will inch closer to the region. This will allow for more hit-or-miss storms to develop late in the afternoon and into the evening. A couple may become strong or severe, with localized wind damage the main thing to watch.

FutureTracker - Tuesday afternoon

This front will meander nearby from Wednesday through Friday, before lifting north for the weekend. Its exact location will determine how many storms we see/if we get any relief from the constant heat.

What We're Tracking later this week

For now, we have storm chances highest on Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep you posted and let you know if that changes.

While all that is happening, we are tracking a disturbance over open waters. Isaias (ee-sah-EE-ahs) will form east of the Caribbean within the next couple of days. Most forecast data has this approaching the East Coast next week.

Eyes on the tropics with Isaias likely to form

We’ll keep an eye on the steering currents and let you know if this will be of any direct impact here, a vacation-ruining storm or just a close call.