Isaías races north; typical summer weather resumes

ROANOKE, Va. – Isaías made landfall Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach. The upper level winds have picked it up and are pushing it north and east.

We’re seeing some early morning rain on the outer edges of the storm in areas like Lynchburg and Southside. However, we expect that to move out of here throughout the morning. Watch for localized flooding, as Southside has seen quite a bit of rain in the last day or so.

FutureTracker - Tuesday morning

As the day goes on, a breeze out of the west will allow the clouds to decrease and temperatures to rise. We’ll all be in the 80s.

Mowing forecast for Tuesday

A front to our west will trigger a few spotty afternoon storms, with perhaps the better chance of hit-or-miss storms coming during the evening hours south of U.S. 460.

FutureTracker - Tuesday night

The same dip in the jet stream that guides Isaías away from us Tuesday will be responsible for the daily shot of showers and storms the rest of the week.

Upper level air pattern from Wednesday through Friday

As the upper level air pattern evens out this weekend, we expect temperatures to rise by a few more degrees. Storm chances will be fairly limited each afternoon.