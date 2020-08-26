Laura strengthens into a “major” hurricane

ROANOKE, Va. – As of Wednesday’s 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Laura has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane. The current forecast has it strengthening even more in the warm Gulf waters to Category 4 status before landfall late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.

Hurricane Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued in advance of Laura’s landfall. Life-threatening storm surge, along with dangerous wind and flash flooding are all concerns for these areas.

Warnings issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana ahead of Laura

For us, we expect the system to weaken into a Tropical Depression before moving through the region Saturday. This will likely mean 1-3″ of rain in parts of the area, along with some gusty winds at times Saturday. A rotating storm or two cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.

Local impacts from Laura's leftovers Saturday

More info on the storm’s local impact can be found here .