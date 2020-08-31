Flash flood warning issued for Roanoke and surrounding areas

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the cities of Roanoke and Salem, as well as parts of Roanoke County on Monday at 12:20 p.m.

One to 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen in the warned area, so flash flooding is likely ongoing or about to begin, according to NWS.

Up to 2 more inches of rain could fall in these areas through 3 p.m.

The warning is scheduled to expire at 6:30 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Bent Mountain, Cave Spring, Poages Mill and Roanoke Mountain.

Small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low-lying areas need to be watched for rising flood waters.

Stick with Your Local Weather Authority on air, online, and on-the-go as heavy rain continues Monday afternoon.