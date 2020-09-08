Sorry, y’all. Humidity returns the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Humidity levels will still be tolerable throughout the day Tuesday, but that all changes as we continue throughout the week. (It had to end sometime, I suppose.) Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a decent amount of sunshine still. Clouds don’t increase until later in the day and especially at night.

We’re tracking an area of low pressure off the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center has placed a 40% chance of it getting named within the next five days. Name or not, it means an increase in humidity and scattered storms almost each day between Wednesday and Friday.

The worst of weather will be closer to the source, along the coast. However, we can’t rule out some pockets of heavy rain moving east to west each afternoon and evening.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon

Meanwhile, snow is beginning in parts of the Rockies that were nearing record highs over the weekend and Monday. Talk about a remarkable turn-around and hopefully some relief from the fires they’ve been dealing with.

FutureTracker - Tuesday afternoon in the Rockies

This system won’t touch us for a while. Rather, the coastal system will continue to pump moisture into the region by Thursday to give us scattered showers and storms.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic states

A front from the north sags south. This should keep our rain and storm chances Friday mainly near and south of U.S. 460.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic states

The presence of clouds, onshore winds and daily showers and storms will keep temperatures lower than they’ve been in recent days.

High temperature trend for 9/8 to 9/12/2020

That’s especially the case Saturday, as high pressure over New England will continue to wedge the clouds and cooler air into the region. Aside from a few showers, we may have to deal with fog near the Parkway and some pockets of drizzle too.

FutureTracker - Saturday afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic states

Come Sunday, the system that dumps snow on the Rockies will pull northwest of our area. This will leave us with the chance for showers and storms with temperatures only slightly warmer than Saturday.

FutureTracker - Sunday afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic states