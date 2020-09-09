Yuck! Muggies are back, along with the chance for scattered downpours

ROANOKE, Va. – After several days of comfortable weather, moisture riding in from the Atlantic will make us all feel pretty uncomfortable at times. The storm system sending that moisture in from the East Coast will give rise to scattered downpours.

These could start as soon as 10 or 11 a.m. Wednesday in Southside. This is the one part of the area that stands the best chance of heavy rain throughout the day.

FutureTracker - Noon Wednesday

Scattered afternoon downpours will also be possible around Lynchburg and the Roanoke Valley during the afternoon. Chances are lower during the daytime in the New River Valley and Highlands.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Wednesday

Later at night, the moisture and energy thousands of feet above us will keep pockets of heavy rain moving from southeast to northwest. It’s possible that these pockets become targeted more toward parts of the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley.

FutureTracker - later Wednesday night

Due to the tropical nature of anything we see the next few days, localized flooding will be a possibility.

Daytime temperatures take a hit, thanks to the chance for rain and cloud cover. We’ll be warm and muggy, though, each morning.

High temperature trend from 9/9 to 9/13/2020

Saturday will likely be the coolest of the next few days, as high pressure positions itself over New England.

Cold air damming sets us up with a much cooler Saturday

The wind comes down from the northeast and wedges the air up against the mountains. This will keep things overcast and cool, with the chance for a few showers and pockets of drizzle.

By Sunday, the same storm that dumped snow on the Rockies will provide us with more afternoon and evening storms.

Tropics Update

The tropics are still a hotbed for storms at the moment, which is to be expected. September 10th is the average peak of hurricane season.

Paulette and Rene will stay over open waters for at least the next week, with no immediate threat.

Tracking Paulette and Rene - 9/9/2020

We’ll be tracking another wave coming off the west coast of Africa. This will likely become Sally in the next few days.