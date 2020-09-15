Smoke from wildfires out west makes it to southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are 87 fires currently ongoing in the western U.S. with more than 4.5 million acres burned. Now, the smoke from those fires has hitched a ride on the jet stream and entered the eastern half of the U.S.

The amount of smoke is a little higher the farther north you go, but you’ll notice it giving a hazy look to the sky throughout the day Tuesday.

Wildfire smoke tracker - Tuesday

Obviously, the fact that smoke is making it across the country is not a good sign and shows the severity of the fires out west.

Having said that, we will not see the orange sky that was seen over San Francisco last week . The forecast for air quality isn’t ominous either, due to the fact that the smoke is limited and suspended thousands of feet above the surface.

Air quality forecast for Tuesday, 9/15/2020

As the remnants of Sally inch closer and give us rain later this week , the amount of smoke is expected to decrease. We don’t expect that the rain will bring any smoke particles down to the surface.