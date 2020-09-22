What’s News Today: Coronavirus testing, flu shots

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about revisions to its comprehensive plan. The proposed additions to the plan call for a truck climbing lane on Interstate 77 from I-81 to Route 629 and realigning Route 52 at Apache Run Road. If approved, the plan would be sent to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for possible funding.

Martinsville City Council will get an update on how money received from the federal CARES Act is being spent. The county received $2.2 million. The federal government says the money must be spent by the end of the year on Coronavirus related expenses.

There’s a free, COVID-19 testing clinic today. The Virginia Department of Health will perform tests from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Green Hill Park. You do have to pre-register in order to get a test.

Carilion Clinic holds a drive-up flu vaccine clinic today. It runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Gainsboro Branch Library in Roanoke. You are encouraged to pre-register.