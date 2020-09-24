Remnants of Beta to bring pockets of heavy rain Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds continue to increase after a stretch of beautiful, fall weather. This will keep temperatures down throughout the day Thursday, as the atmosphere moistens up a bit.

Hourly temperature planner for Thursday, 9/24/2020

While you may see a few sprinkles Thursday, most of the rain holds off until the evening and nighttime.

FutureTracker late Thursday night - early Friday morning

As the remnants of Beta team up with energy to our northwest, the rain will become heavier at times Friday morning. The heaviest of which will likely be near and south of U.S. 460.

FutureTracker - Friday morning

By the afternoon, the worst of the weather passes east. However, we’ll still be left with clouds and passing showers.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

Rain totals will be around 1-2″ from Blacksburg-Salem-Roanoke-Bedford-Lynchburg-Appomattox and areas south. Areas north of that will likely see 0.5-1.0″ of rain from this storm system. Localized flooding is possible, but the threat of severe weather and high wind is just about as close to zero as you can get.

Expected impacts from the remnants of Beta

Moving forward, the weekend is in decent shape. We’ll likely start with pockets of fog Saturday morning with clouds gradually decreasing by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. By Sunday, a wind out of the south will warm things up a few additional degrees.

Jeter Farm Fall Festival - 09/26 to 09/27/2020

Go figure. The last weekend of summer felt like fall, and the first weekend of fall will have hints of summer.

Don’t count on that lasting much longer, though. We’ll track a series of fronts last week. Behind the last one, the jet stream drops big time. This means that temperatures will likely drop big time as well.

Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day temperature outlook through early October

By the first few days of October, it will feel every bit like autumn with the possibility of frost/freezing temperatures.