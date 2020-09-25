The remnants of Beta will make for a soggy Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s looking to be a wet commute for us as the remnants of Beta finally pass over our area.

Commute

By the time Beta exits the region, 1-2″ of rainfall will be possible along and south of 460. Totals will be lower the farther north you travel.

Rain Totals

While most of the rain is expected to fall during the morning hours, rain will linger through the afternoon and evening.

Future Tracker

We will experience a drop in temperatures as highs struggle to climb out of the 60s.

Today

For the weekend we will warm back up nicely. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s by Sunday. While rain chances can’t be ruled out, they are looking to be very isolated so no need to cancel any weekend plans!