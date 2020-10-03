Tropical Storm Gamma forms; imminent flooding threat in the Yucatan and western Cuba

YUCATAN PENINSULA, Mex. – We got a bit of a break from activity in the tropics since Beta’s remnants dropped rain on our area late last week. However, there’s still two months left in hurricane season and we have to stay vigilant as more tropical waves organize and strengthen.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Tropical Storm Gamma has formed in the western Caribbean. While the storm is not forecast to become a hurricane before landfall, it is still packing a punch with sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. Landfall is expected in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico later today.

Official Gamma forecast track (WSLS)

As the storm slowly moves north and then west, it will dump torrential rainfall on the Yucatan and western Cuba, causing dangerous flash flooding.

The forecast track of the storm brings it into the Bay of Campeche by midweek. We’re not expecting any local or United States impacts at this time.

Tropical headlines (WSLS)

Gamma is the 24th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and the third on the Greek alphabet list. NHC is tracking a few other disturbances in the tropics, if one of those can become a named storm, it would be Delta.