Weather apparently doesn’t believe in “New Year, new me”; same ol’ rain to start 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – In the days leading up to the new year, the weather is pretty calm. In fact, Wednesday will be feeling very seasonable. Some high level clouds will gradually increase, with afternoon temperatures mainly in the low to mid 40s.

Hourly temperature planner for Wednesday, 12/30/2020

We may see a few showers on New Year’s Eve, but most of the day will be mild (in the 50s) with clouds around. As the ball drops on 2020, rain will begin to increase from the south with temperatures in the 40s.

New Year's Eve forecast - 2020

A strong storm system will be west of the area with a front draped to our south. The bulk of cold air will stay north, meaning that’s where there’s the better chance of wintry weather. To our south, the air is warmer and more favorable for thunderstorms. We’re in the middle of the two, where we’ll see periods of rain through New Year’s Day and temperatures in the 40s.

New Year's Day weather pattern - 2021

However, there may be just enough cold air to start things out as freezing rain in areas north of I-64 Friday morning. For the rest of us, expect a cool rain at times.

FutureTracker - midday New Year's Day

Once the rain clears out early Saturday morning, a warming breeze will develop from the west. Highs will be in the 60s to start the weekend...t-shirt time!

5-day high temperature trend through 1/3/2021

Temperatures come down as more showers come in Sunday morning. Talk about a temperature roller coaster...a very hilly one at that!