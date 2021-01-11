Deep South winter storm to miss us to the south Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – After a sunny and chilly weekend, we start Monday out quite chilly with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. For some of us, the ice scraper will get a little bit of work in before heading out for the day.

Frost alert for Monday morning, 1/11/2021

Clouds continue to increase throughout the day, keeping our temperatures only in the 40s by the afternoon.

Hourly planner for Monday, 1/11/2021

These clouds are in association with a storm that’s dumped snow on parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi since Sunday. This storm will weaken significantly as it moves east. However, it’s possible that we see some flurries or light snow showers in parts of the New River Valley around midday.

FutureTracker - midday Monday, 1/11/2021

The air is quite dry in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, so we don’t expect much out of this. In fact, some of what we see pop up on radar may not make it to the ground because of that dry air.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures increase as the jet stream retreats north. We’re looking at highs in the 50s for most of the area Tuesday through Thursday with a sunny to (at times) partly cloudy sky.

What we're tracking by Wednesday, 1/13/2021

A strong cold front moves through Friday, but it doesn’t carry a ton of moisture with it. A few showers will be possible later in the day, but the bigger story will be the snap of colder air, gusty wind and mountain snow heading into Saturday.

What we're tracking by Saturday, 1/16/2021

Some of us won’t make it out of the 30s Saturday with lower wind chills throughout the day. The weekend, as a whole, looks dry though!