Beyond The Forecast: Spring wildfire season begins in Virginia

Happy Monday! It might be hard to believe due to this gloomy, wet weather pattern we’ve been stuck in, but today is the first day of spring wildfire season in the Commonwealth.

The 4 p.m. burning law will be in effect through April 30. If you burn before 4 p.m., you could be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $500.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, more than 95 percent of wildfires in the Commonwealth are caused by humans.

We have some tips on how you can prevent wildfires where you live. Cleaning gutters, trimming overgrown tree branches and using extra caution with cigarette butts are all smart ideas.

While we don’t have any significant fire weather conditions in the forecast this week, we will certainly let you know if dry air and high winds come our way in the next couple of months.

Switching gears to this week’s forecast, Your Local Weather Authority is tracking a couple more rounds of wintry weather. Chris Michaels has a look at when we could finally see the sun again in our daily forecast article.

-- Justin McKee