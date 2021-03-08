Temperatures “spring forward” throughout much of the week

Flipping the switch from winter to spring this week

ROANOKE, Va. – We turn the clocks ahead one hour this coming weekend. Prior to that, however, temperatures will begin springing forward.

It may not feel like that first thing Monday morning, with many of us waking up to temperatures in the 20s.

By the afternoon, however, most of us will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Start with the coat, and peel away at the layers throughout the day.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 3/8/2021

This is just the beginning of a week-long warm-up! The jet stream continues to retreat to the north. That allows warmth to build into the eastern half of the United States, so high temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s.

Upper air pattern by Thursday, 3/11/2021

High temperatures between Tuesday and Friday will range from about 10 to 20° above the average for this time of year. Make sure to take advantage of that, and get some fresh air!

Daytime temperature trends throughout the next week

The jet stream being so far north will also keep us void of any precipitation through at least Thursday, extending our dry streak to at least 10 days. That’s something that hasn’t happened in over a year.

Recent dry spells in southwest, central Virginia

That streak likely comes to an end later in the week, once the jet stream buckles. That will allow a front to drape itself nearby, giving us the chance for showers late Friday and Saturday.

What we're tracking by Friday, 3/12/2021

