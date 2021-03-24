Deep South severe outbreak Thursday; near-record warmth locally Friday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday starts drizzly and foggy in parts of southwest and central Virginia. As a system near the East Coast lifts north, any drizzle and fog will dissipate with temperatures rising to about 65-70° by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 3/24/2021

Expect similar warmth Thursday afternoon but with a bit of a catch. A very strong storm system will once again dig into the Deep South, producing severe weather there and in the Tennessee River Valley.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, 3/25/2021

During that time, we could see a few showers and rumbles of thunder in southwest and central Virginia. Then, we’ll see a break in the action during the evening.

FutureTracker - 2 p.m. Thursday, 3/25/2021

This system will lift north, producing perhaps a few storms in our area Thursday night after 9 or 10 o’clock. There’s the marginal threat for severe storms along and west of I-77.

FutureTracker - 11 p.m. Thursday, 3/25/2021

As the storm passes north, we see the wind turn out of the west. This promotes drier air by Friday with a warm-up looking likely as well. In fact, some of us could be near record warmth by the afternoon.

Ad

Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s in all locations outside of the higher elevations.

Near-record warmth for Friday, 3/26/2021

A few showers will be possible Saturday with the better chance for rain and storms arriving Sunday.