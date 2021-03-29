Tracking a mid-week cold front that takes us from spring to winter

ROANOKE, Va. – After a wet weekend, the wind has been crankin’. That will keep the chill in the air through the first half of the day Tuesday. As the wind relaxes and sunshine goes to work, we expect seasonable afternoon temperatures Monday.

Highs will range from the 50s in the NRV to low to mid 60s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 3/29/2021

We’ll turn a bit warmer Tuesday afternoon before a strong cold front moves closer by Wednesday. Ahead of that front, we expect periods of rain and possibly some storms later in the day.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon, 3/31/2021

Rain totals of 0.5-2.0″ will be common, which could lead to localized flooding Wednesday.

Once the front passes, the wind will once again pick up. Gusts up to 40 or 45 mph will be possible Thursday in areas along and west of the Parkway.

As colder air pours in, we’ll likely see temperatures drop into the 20s by Friday morning.

3 ways our mid-week cold front will impact our weather

This is a reminder that we should hold off on planting for another few weeks. On average, our last freeze happens in mid-to-late April in southwest and central Virginia.

Average last freeze in southwest and central Virginia

High pressure takes control of our weather by Easter weekend, which implies improving weather throughout the holiday weekend.

What we're tracking - Easter Sunday 2021

We’ll start out cold Good Friday morning and Saturday morning as well. Temperatures will rise each afternoon, with Easter Sunday’s highs reaching the 60s and 70s.

Planning things out for Easter weekend 2021

