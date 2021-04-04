Happy Easter! Breezy and mild sunshine rules for the holiday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a special day for many of us as we come together to celebrate Easter. Fortunately for us, Mother Nature has decided to smile on this edition of the holiday.

That hasn’t always been the case in Roanoke’s weather history as we have some chaotic records to look back on.

I think it would be especially wild to see snow on this spring holiday, but that’s exactly what happened on Easter Sunday back in 1940!

We’ve also seen big heat, bone-chilling cold and heavy rain on Easters past.

Easter weather records in Roanoke (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We have nothing like that in the forecast for Easter in 2021. You’re looking at a bright day with northwest breezes.

Temperatures warm from the 30s and 40s in the morning for the sunrise services to near 60 for the midday egg hunt.

When the kids are recovering from their candy coma in the afternoon, we’ll be enjoying the 60s and 70s for highs.

Easter activities planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll stay comfortable for any evening dinner plans you may have. Temperatures eventually bottom out in the 40s by Monday morning.

Our warm-up continues into the new work week. Most communities will reach the 70s, with the only holdouts being New River Valley towns like Blacksburg and Hillsville.

Higher elevation locations like Hot Springs may also be a touch cooler on Monday, but it will still be a nice day.

Monday's forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for the warm-up to peak on Wednesday. That’s when we’ll have a chance at the upper 70s and low 80s for highs.

Temperature departure from normal through Wednesday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures dip slightly after Wednesday, but it should still be pretty comfortable.

I haven’t talked much about rain, well, that’s because there’s not much of it in the forecast through Wednesday! The pattern becomes a bit more active for Thursday and Friday.

Neither day looks like a washout at the moment, but you may need the umbrella at times. Stay tuned for updates.