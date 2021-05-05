Cinco de Mayo cold front to bring isolated storms, drop in temps and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Tuesday’s severe storms, Wednesday should offer up a change of pace for most of us. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s in the New River Valley and upper 70s and lower 80s in Lynchburg and Southside. The Roanoke Valley and Highlands will split the difference, with highs in the 70s.

This temperature difference is part of a cold front that could spark a few afternoon storms where we’re warmest. That’s specifically the case in Lynchburg and Southside, where isolated storms could lead to very localized wind damage and/or pockets of hail.

Wednesday's storm threat - 5/5/2021

Aside from that, we’ll notice it being more breezy Wednesday with gusts of 25-35 mph possible in the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Wednesday, 5/5/2021

This breeze out of the west and northwest will help humidity levels drop late Wednesday and into Thursday.

