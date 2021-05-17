This week’s weather goes from showery to summery

What we're tracking later this week and this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday’s weather was perfect for an extra nap to rid ourselves of the Sunday scaries!

Now that Monday is here, we’re looking at more of the same weather. The clouds will be with us for much of the day, which will keep temperatures below average once again.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 5/17/2021

With a front nearby, that will trigger showers and storms to our northwest that will then ride into our area during the afternoon and evening.

FutureTracker - Monday evening

Whoever gets this rain should consider themselves fortunate, as we’ve fallen into quite the rain deficit in recent weeks. Outside of a few showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, the chance for widespread rain is small.

This is thanks to high pressure taking over the Eastern U.S. That will create more sinking air which, in turn, will make it drier and hotter later this week and into the weekend.

Summer returns later this week and this weekend