Meteorological summer begins slightly warmer; rain chances rise later

ROANOKE, Va. – Meteorological summer (and the Atlantic hurricane season) kicks off Tuesday. Meteorological seasons go from the beginning of a month to the end of another. This is done for more consistent record-keeping and to show the clear trend in when temperatures begin to rise and fall.

Astronomical summer (what we’ve all learned about in school) doesn’t start for another two and a half weeks.

Here at home, it won’t feel like the dog days of summer, nor will we see any remnants from tropical systems. Instead, we’ll see clouds gradually increasing with temperatures rising a little more than they did on Memorial Day.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

A south wind continues to push humidity levels up a bit through Wednesday. Clouds continue to stream in ahead of an area of low pressure to the west. This will keep temperatures down a few degrees compared to Tuesday, but we’ll also see the chance for isolated afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Wednesday

That chance only goes up Thursday afternoon, as an area of low pressure draws closer to us.