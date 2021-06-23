Welcome to Junetember! Low humidity adds refreshing feel Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – It feels like mid-to-late September out there Wednesday morning, as temperatures have started in the 50s. High pressure in firm control of our weather will keep the sunshine plentiful and the air comfortable throughout the day.

Expect high temperatures around 75 to 80° during the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The humidity stays low, as dew points hover in the low to mid 50s. That’s a treat this time of year!

Dew point/comfort factor for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

This not only makes things feel comfortable, but it gives temperatures the opportunity to drop more at night. Once again, Thursday morning’s temperatures start in the 50s.

Overnight lows heading into Thursday morning, June 24, 2021

That’s free A/C! Enjoy that while it lasts.

High pressure offshore and low pressure to the west will keep the air flowing in out of the south and southwest this weekend and beyond. That means increased humidity and the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms each afternoon.

Humidity levels increase heading into the weekend/next week

It’s best to water the garden each morning this weekend, as rain isn’t guaranteed where you are. There’s no need to outright cancel your plans either at the moment. Just have a Plan B in case downpours pop over you.

Weekend forecast for June 25-27, 2021

To the tropics we go! Claudette is no more, but there is a system nearing the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center has a low chance of it developing within the next few days, and it isn’t an immediate threat to our weather.

Probability of tropical development as of 3 a.m., June 23, 2021

For updates on the forecast, including the tropics, be sure to download our app.