Happy 4th! Seasonable warmth in the forecast for the holiday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the 245th anniversary of our nation’s independence and it appears the weather will be pretty good for the holiday!

After a cool start, we expect warmer afternoon temperatures than Saturday. Many of you will feel the 80s this afternoon, which is seasonably warm for early July.

Small town shoutout - 4th of July (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We also expect low humidity and small shower chances during the afternoon and evening.

Speaking of the evening, there will be more fireworks displays across the region! We’ve highlighted some of the more notable ones below. Looking good!

Sunday evening fireworks forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The story as we start the new work week will be the heat and humidity. We’re back into the 90s in many areas by Monday and the hottest temperatures will be felt Tuesday.

If our forecast pans out as expected, this week would qualify as another heat wave! Remember, a heat wave is three consecutive days at least 90° or higher.

Ad

5 day high temperature trend (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You may notice that brief cool-down to the low 80s in Roanoke on Thursday. The reason? Tropical Storm Elsa!

Elsa is a weaker storm this morning as it passes between Hispaniola and Jamaica. It’s forecast to make landfall in Cuba Monday, then continue towards the United States.

We expect some heavy rain out of Elsa as it moves up the East Coast. Most of this will come on Thursday. Upwards of an inch of rain for many of you!

Rainfall forecast for our next tropical system (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Stay tuned for more details on Elsa as the storm approaches later in the week.