Copy-paste forecast of heat, humidity and scattered storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Elsa has raced off to the Northeast. In its wake, we’re left with a typical summer weather pattern. A front to the west triggered some storms last night. These continue to weaken as they move east. However, a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible during the first half of the day in our area.

FutureTracker - midday Friday

As the day goes on and we heat up, our front will trigger more storms east of the Parkway between about 1 and 6 p.m. These could carry a little weight to them with heavy rain, frequent lightning and possibly some strong gusts/small hail.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

A calm but muggy evening follows. By Saturday, our front begins lifting to the north. While most of the day is dry, storms to the west will ride that front and move into our area late in the day and into the evening.

FutureTracker - Saturday evening

As the front lifts north, the air turns more buoyant. This means we stand the better chance for showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

FutureTracker - Sunday afternoon

Each day, temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s in the New River Valley and about 86-90° elsewhere. There’s no need to cancel your plans, but have a Plan B in case you get caught under a downpour/storm.

Ad

Weekend forecast - 7/10 and 7/11/2021

Next week, high pressure becomes slightly more dominant. This means temperatures can rise a few additional degrees - into the upper 80s and lower 90s - and storm chances will mainly be confined to the mountains.

Upper level air pattern through next week

Keep checking back for updates on the forecast by downloading our app.