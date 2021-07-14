Clear icon
74º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Typical heat and humidity followed by stormier pattern this weekend

Mid-July is behaving just as you would expect it to, weather-wise

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: Heat, humidity, storms, weekend, your local weather authority
Hazy, hot and humid weather expected through late week
Hazy, hot and humid weather expected through late week

ROANOKE, Va. – The A/C and ceiling fans are earning their keep this week, thanks to the non-stop warmth/heat and humidity. That shows no signs of slowing down Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 80s in the NRV and upper 80s to near 90° elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 7/14/2021

With a very weak front nearby, hit-or-miss downpours will develop. These will likely be very random in location, but should favor areas east of the Parkway the deeper into the day that we go.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon

The flow of hot, humid air continues into Thursday and Friday with high temperatures slightly higher than Wednesday. Storms will be tough to find, as our front is still well to the west.

Hazy, hot and humid weather expected through late week

That front gets closer, helping to squeeze out the available moisture in the atmosphere. This will result in daily storm chances Saturday through at least Tuesday of next week.

What we're tracking - Saturday, July 17, 2021

Because there’s a lot of moisture to work with in these slow-moving storms, we’ll watch for localized flash flooding each day. At the moment, there’s no specific place where that’s more favorable.

Localized flash flooding possible throughout the weekend

Keep checking back for updates on the weekend forecast by downloading our weather app.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter