Nearby front to bring morning showers, relief from heat Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – The same front that brought storms and torrential downpours to the North Carolina-Virginia line Sunday is going to be a player in our weather Monday too. A disturbance riding along this front will trigger occasional showers throughout the morning in areas close to and south of US-460.

FutureTracker - 10 a.m. Monday

This, along with additional clouds, will keep temperatures in check throughout the day. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s Monday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Monday, July 19th, 2021

Once high pressure gains a little more control of our weather Tuesday, we’ll trade patches of fog in the morning for a mix of clouds and sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise more Tuesday than they will Monday afternoon.

FutureTracker - Tuesday afternoon

Our stalled front will essentially be washed out by another front to the north later this week. This will help lower humidity levels a bit to a more tolerable range.

Humidity levels through July 22, 2021

Despite that drop in humidity, it will still be quite hot mid-to-late week. Highs area-wide will top out in the 86-92° range with minimal rain chances.

Ad

High temperature for the Roanoke Valley through July 25, 2021

This should make for plenty of time out by the pool, sprinkler, car wash, ball field, grill, etc. Be sure, as always, to keep checking back for forecast updates, radar and alerts by downloading our weather app.