From stormy to steamy in the final days of July

ROANOKE, Va. – The week is getting off to a very muggy start. That, in tandem with a weak front nearby, will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday. While we may see a few sporadic downpours during the first half of the day, the better chance for storms develops after 12 or 1 p.m.

FutureTracker - Monday afternoon

Anything that forms east of the Blue Ridge Parkway will have the potential to turn strong or severe, with localized wind damage and localized flooding the main threats (with of course lightning too).

Storm threats for Monday, 7/26/2021

A few leftover storms will last beyond sunset, with chances going down to zero around/after midnight.

Prior to any storms, it will be pretty hot and sticky. Expect highs around 80-85° in the New River Valley and 85-90° in the Roanoke Valley, lower elevations of the Highlands, Lynchburg and Southside.

High temperature forecast for Monday, July 26th, 2021

If you think that’s hot, just wait. Wednesday and Thursday could be some of the hottest days we’ve seen in all of 2021 thus far. High pressure over the Plains will keep the jet stream farther north, meaning that a portion of that heat will extend eastward.

High heat at home by Wednesday and Thursday

On the outer rim of that high pressure heat dome, we often see clusters of storms develop. These could then ride from northwest to southeast - into our area - Thursday night into Friday.

What we're tracking - Friday, July 30, 2021

