Ahhh! Refreshingly low humidity lasts through at least Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Usually this time of year, we step outside into the thick humidity. That’s not necessarily the case Wednesday and Thursday. A northeast breeze around a storm system moving offshore will result in lower humidity.

That is a-okay for most of us who have to spend a lot of time outdoors. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the higher elevations to low to mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, August 4th, 2021

Dew points stay in the 50s, meaning we’ll be comfortably warm during the afternoon and evening.

Dew point/comfort factor for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

This also allows overnight temperatures to drop to a comfortable range. Lows will be in the 50s in the New River Valley and Highlands and lower 60s elsewhere.

Wednesday and Thursday night's low temperature forecast

That’s a little free A/C for ya!

Starting Friday, however, the humidity will gradually start building back. A southwest wind and a weak disturbance thousands of feet above us will bring in the chance for a few showers and storms Saturday.

What we're tracking - Saturday, August 7, 2021

That’s not to say that the entire day is a waste. Keep checking back for updates.

By Sunday and much of next week, the jet stream will retreat far to the north. This keeps the chance for widespread rain very low, but it means that we’ll heat right back up.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlooks as of 8/3/2021

We expect highs in the upper 80s in the higher elevations and low to mid 90s elsewhere from Sunday through most of next week.