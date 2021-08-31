Cloudy icon
75º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Tornado Warning issued for parts of Montgomery and Giles counties, including Blacksburg expires

Warning expired at 8:15 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Tornado, New River Valley, Montgomery County, Radford, Blacksburg
Tornado warning issued for Montgomery and Giles counties
Tornado warning issued for Montgomery and Giles counties (WSLS 10)

CARROLL COUNTY – The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Montgomery County and Giles County, including Blacksburg.

The warning expired at 8:15 p.m.

At 7:49 p.m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Merrimac, or near Christiansburg, moving northeast at 15 mph.

The warning previously included Christiansburg.

The National Weather Services advises that heavy rainfall may hide this tornado, so do not wait to see or hear the tornado... TAKE COVER NOW!

Those in the highlighted region are advised to take cover now by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Make sure to avoid windows and if you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email