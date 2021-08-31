Tornado Warning issued for parts of Montgomery and Giles counties, including Blacksburg expires

CARROLL COUNTY – The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Montgomery County and Giles County, including Blacksburg.

The warning expired at 8:15 p.m.

At 7:49 p.m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Merrimac, or near Christiansburg, moving northeast at 15 mph.

The warning previously included Christiansburg.

The National Weather Services advises that heavy rainfall may hide this tornado, so do not wait to see or hear the tornado... TAKE COVER NOW!

Those in the highlighted region are advised to take cover now by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Make sure to avoid windows and if you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.