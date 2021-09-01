Ida’s remnants move through Wednesday; finally lower humidity Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Ida’s leftovers already dropped a lot of rain in the western half of our area, including a number of tornado warnings, Tuesday night. Now Wednesday, it will continue to have an impact on our weather in southwest and central Virginia.

Batches of heavy rain move through the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands Wednesday morning. Some of us in this area already saw more than an inch from Tuesday night’s rain, so localized flash flooding is a potential concern.

FutureTracker - 8 a.m. Wednesday

Heading into the afternoon, we expect scattered storms to develop along and east of US 220. With enough wind shear/rotation, a few more tornado warnings will be possible closer to Lynchburg and Southside.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Wednesday

For Wednesday, expect temperatures to top out mainly in the 70s as Ida’s remnants move from west to east.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 9/1/2021

Once they do so, the humidity will drop off and the wind will gust between 20 and 30 mph during the evening and late night hours.

Hour by hour dew points

This will allow temperatures to drop off into the 50s by Thursday morning. Talk about some free A/C!

Overnight lows heading into Thursday morning, 9/2/2021

Get used to that for a couple more mornings. With low humidity and a clearer sky comes a cooler Friday and Saturday morning.

Drier air moves in for Thursday through Saturday morning

This sets the stage perfectly for some college football! Kick off weather for Tech and Liberty looks just about perfect!

College football forecast for Friday and Saturday evenings

We’ll see highs bounce back well into the 80s for the Labor Day weekend with a few showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday.