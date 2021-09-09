Cold front brings fall-like air; keeps tropical trouble away

ROANOKE, Va. – We came close to hitting 90° Wednesday afternoon, but we’ll take yet another reprieve from that over the next few days. A cold front moving through the area will keep scattered showers moving west to east through midday.

Behind it, clouds and humidity levels gradually decrease. A gusty breeze from the northwest will keep high temperatures around 75-80° for most of the area.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 9/9/2021

This front, thankfully, keeps both Larry and Mindy away from southwest and central Virginia. Both storms will move over the ocean and away from the U.S. after Thursday.

Tropical headlines as of 3 a.m., September 9, 2021

As humidity levels continue dropping, we’ll have set the stage for a cool night. By Friday morning, we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s. (It’ll likely be a few degrees cooler by Saturday morning.)

Overnight lows heading into Friday morning, 9/10/2021

Talk about a perfect weekend for the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival! Expect lots of sunshine with temperatures rising each afternoon.

Forecast for the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival

This comes as the jet stream lifts to the north. As it does so, we go right back to summer. Highs will be in the 80s in the higher elevations and 90s elsewhere Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Ad