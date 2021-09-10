Low humidity, plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures today

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday! We have another beautiful day on tap thanks to the front that recently moved through. Temperatures will begin in the 50s this morning before reaching the mid-70s around lunchtime.

Hourly Planner

Expect sunny skies, low humidity and pleasant temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures will range from the 70s to the low 80s by this afternoon.

Today

Weather is looking great for some Friday night football. Afterwards, don’t forget to tune into 1st & 10 beginning at 11:10 p.m.

Football

With lower dew points, expect drier conditions to linger in the coming days. A significant increase in humidity will be felt on Sunday.

Humidity Levels

If you are enjoying this fall-like feel, soak it in! Along with high dew points on Sunday, temperatures will also run hotter. Highs will return to the 90s for some of us as early as Sunday.