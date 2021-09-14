Fall nowhere to be found as summer hangs on tightly

ROANOKE, Va. – While pumpkin-spiced everything lines the shelves in local stores, summer isn’t letting up just yet. That was clear as day Monday and will be again Tuesday. Highs reach the 80s in the higher elevations and upper 80s/lower 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 9/14/2021

At the same time, smoke from the fires in California and Oregon remains suspended thousands of feet above us Tuesday. This will create additional haze and will make for a deep orange/red sunrise and sunset. The moon may also look orange early in the evening.

Smoke tracker for Tuesday, 9/14/2021

The one thing that can help to usher that out is a weak front to our north. This will bring the chance for a few sporadic showers and storms Wednesday with perhaps a slightly higher coverage of showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

Tracking the next front later this week

After that, we’re mostly dry throughout the weekend but still quite warm.

Sunflower Festival forecast for 9/17-9/19/2021

That’s a trend that holds up through much of next week, as the jet stream lifts to the north. This will allow temperatures to stay well above the average through the first day of autumn.

Upper air pattern through much of next week

Meanwhile, the tropics stay hot too. Nicholas made landfall early Tuesday morning along the Texas Gulf Coast. There’s a fairly high chance that we get Odette and Peter to form this week too.