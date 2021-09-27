Clear icon
Minor earthquake confirmed near Montgomery, Roanoke County line

USGS confirmed it was a 2.6M quake

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

SALEM, Va. – The United States Geological Survey confirms that a 2.6M earthquake hit four kilometers north of Lafayette in southwest Virginia Monday morning around 9:37 a.m.

People in parts of Salem reported the ground shaking between 9:30 and 9:40 Monday morning.

The National Earthquake Information Center called 10 News to confirm the quake despite initial reports that it may have been a mining blast.

It was detected on the Virginia Tech seismic network, with another report sent to us via Twitter.

As of 10:30 a.m., there have been no reports of damage.

We will continue to work on gathering information and will let you know of any updates.

