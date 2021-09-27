Minor earthquake confirmed near Montgomery, Roanoke County line

Earthquake confirmed near the Montgomery-Roanoke Co line

SALEM, Va. – The United States Geological Survey confirms that a 2.6M earthquake hit four kilometers north of Lafayette in southwest Virginia Monday morning around 9:37 a.m.

People in parts of Salem reported the ground shaking between 9:30 and 9:40 Monday morning.

The National Earthquake Information Center called 10 News to confirm the quake despite initial reports that it may have been a mining blast.

It was detected on the Virginia Tech seismic network, with another report sent to us via Twitter.

My wife who was home said she felt the whole house shake and ran outside to see if something hit it — Chris Hansen (@Kolyachol) September 27, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m., there have been no reports of damage.

We will continue to work on gathering information and will let you know of any updates.