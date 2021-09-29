Aaahh! Another drop in humidity coming our way to round out the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Even though it’s not soupy outside, you can definitely feel the added touch of humidity. Despite that, we expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day Wednesday. High temperatures will eventually reach back into the 70s and lower 80s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 9/29/2021

At night and into Thursday, the dew point will come down a bit. This will make things feel more comfortable, especially in the morning, when we wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Hour by hour dew points for Wednesday, 9/29/2021

Come Friday morning, it’ll be even cooler. Most of us will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s, with nearly perfect weather for high school football Friday evening. You can’t ask for much better weather, as we inch closer to the second weekend of fall.

Low temperatures for Friday morning, 10/1/2021

Speaking of the weekend, high pressure stays in firm control of our weather Saturday. We’ll start with a clear sky and see more sunshine throughout the day Saturday. Highs will be around 75-80°.

Sunshine expected to start the first weekend of October

Come Sunday, clouds will gradually increase ahead of our next system. Still, it’ll be warm but with slightly higher humidity levels.

Front gets closer to us by Sunday with showers for the mountains

Sunday night and Monday, our front is closer. That will take any moisture and squeeze it out in the form of rain Monday.

Rain increases by Monday of next week

Meanwhile in the tropics, Sam continues on a path away from the U.S. There are three other waves to watch, but only one stands a high chance of becoming a named storm within the next day or so.

If and when it gets a name, it will likely be ‘Victor.’