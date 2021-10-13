Mostly Cloudy icon
Feeling like north Florida before fall finally returns

Temperatures reach near record levels through Friday before plummeting through the weekend

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Feeling like north Florida from Wednesday through Friday
ROANOKE, Va. – If there’s one thing about October weather in southwest and central Virginia, it’s that temperatures can swing back and forth in a big way. That’s exactly what will happen in the coming days.

We start by climbing up the ladder through Friday.

High temperatures Wednesday will be just a touch higher than they were Tuesday afternoon. We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s in the higher elevations and upper 70s/lower 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 10/13/2021

As high pressure strengthens over the eastern U.S., temperatures will only continue the climb the rest of the week. Most areas will reach the low to mid 80s Thursday - within a few degrees of record warmth.

Near-record warmth Thursday, 10/14/2021

The same can be side for Friday, despite the chance of isolated showers north of U.S. 460 later in the day.

Near-record warmth Friday, 10/15/2021

Come Saturday, a strong cold front moves through. This will produce gusty showers that move west to east from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tracking a fall cold front Saturday, 10/16/2021

A gusty wind will continue to cool things off throughout the day Saturday, so make sure you at least have long sleeves if you plan on going to the Tech vs. Pitt game.

Forecast for Tech vs. Pitt as of Wednesday, 10/13/2021

By Sunday morning, we wake up to temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. A calmer wind leads to more of a drop in temperatures by next Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Morning lows through Monday, 10/18/2021

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

