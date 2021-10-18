Clear icon
Afternoons warming this week prior to another fall cold front

We see our typical combination of cool mornings and warm afternoons before another shot of cooler air arrives

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Typical fall weather through at least mid-week
Typical fall weather through at least mid-week

ROANOKE, Va. – What a beautiful fall weekend it was! That kind of autumnal weather only continues into the first half of the week. Monday starts out cool with the heated seats needed on the drive in.

By the afternoon, we’ll be breezy with ample sunshine. Highs make their way into the 60s and lower 70s.

High temperatures for Monday, 10/18/2021

Once the wind calms down, temperatures come down overnight. Some 30s will be sprinkled around, meaning patches of frost can’t be ruled out. Most of the area is safe from that, as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Low temperature forecast for Tuesday morning, 10/19/2021

So long as high pressure is in control of our weather, the string of cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons will continue through Wednesday. (That should translate to a quicker change in the foliage.)

High pressure in control of our weather through mid-week

A cold front moves through, allowing a few showers to develop Thursday into Friday. Overall, moisture is looking pretty limited (as it has in recent weeks).

A cold front moves through Thursday into Friday morning

The colder air is delayed, but it will make its presence felt through the weekend. Temperatures Sunday morning could wind up being low enough for frost to develop in more parts of the region.

Going from unseasonably warm to a potential first frost next weekend

The benefit of more frequent cold fronts is that the chance for tropical systems becomes lower.

No tropical systems expected to develop in the next five days

At the moment, there are currently no systems being monitored for the next five days.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

