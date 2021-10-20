Two seasons in one day: chilly mornings, warm afternoons continue through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our stretch of chilly mornings and warm, sunny afternoons continues the next two days. High pressure continues moving east, which will drive the wind out of the west and southwest. That gives our temperatures a little extra nudge both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

High temperature forecast for 10/20 and 10/21/2021

We won’t be hitting records, but it will be unseasonably warm each day.

Make sure to take a peak outside late Wednesday night, as the Orionid meteor shower will peak. The full moonlight will make it a challenge for viewing, so make sure that you find a dark spot away from city lights.

Orionid meteor shower - 2021

Otherwise, we’ll be tracking a cold front Thursday that will try to bring some showers into the region. The best chance of that happens after sunset and in areas west of the Parkway.

Cold front to bring a few mountain showers Thursday night followed by cooler air

Once this front passes, we’ll turn slightly cooler by Friday and Saturday with highs mostly in the 60s. This sets us up nicely for both high school football Friday evening and Virginia Tech football Saturday afternoon.

Forecast for high school and VT football - 10/22 and 10/23/2021

A leftover front will be draped from west to east, and that will likely be the catalyst for more showers Monday into Tuesday. At the moment, it looks as though any showers Sunday would happen later on and in the mountains (if at all).

Second front will produce showers early next week

