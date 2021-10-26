Mostly Cloudy icon
Storm damage in Halifax County determined to be from 115 mph straight-line winds

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has released information on Monday night’s damage after a storm survey

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Halifax County storm damage survey
Halifax County storm damage survey (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority was on-air Monday evening as a tornado-warned storm ripped through Halifax County.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg visited the area on Tuesday and surveyed the damage caused by the storm.

The meteorologists have released the results of their storm survey and they have determined that the damage caused by the storm was done by 115 mph straight-line winds, instead of a tornado.

They report that homes and outbuildings were damaged and trees were uprooted and snapped during the storm.

Halifax County Emergency Management assisted with the survey.

