Storm damage in Halifax County determined to be from 115 mph straight-line winds

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority was on-air Monday evening as a tornado-warned storm ripped through Halifax County.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg visited the area on Tuesday and surveyed the damage caused by the storm.

Our @TimWSLS is tagging along with @NWSBlacksburg meteorologists for a storm survey in South Boston this afternoon. This area was hit by a tornado-warned storm last night. #vawx pic.twitter.com/cs8u0mJuK1 — Justin McKee (@JustinMcKeeWx) October 26, 2021

The meteorologists have released the results of their storm survey and they have determined that the damage caused by the storm was done by 115 mph straight-line winds, instead of a tornado.

They report that homes and outbuildings were damaged and trees were uprooted and snapped during the storm.

Halifax County Emergency Management assisted with the survey.